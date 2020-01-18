Bigg Boss 13: Vikas Gupta finds THIS contestant one of the best players

MUMBAI: Vikas Gupta gained lots of popularity after he participated in the 11th season of Bigg Boss. Fans gave him the tag of the 'Mastermind' of the house. Vikas proved to be one of the strongest contenders of the show. While he didn't win the game but he won several accolades for the way he survived in the show.

In the 13th season of Bigg Boss, Vikas entered the show as Devoleena Bhattacharjee's proxy and did complete justice to it. He played the game wisely as ever and knew how to be safe. Though he got eliminated in few weeks but fans loved Vikas' presence in the show.



With the new contestants participating in this season, Vikas never forget to maintain a great rapport with everyone. And it seems, he can get along with everyone. The ace personality meets Shefali Bagga who was recently eliminated from the show.



Vikas posted a cutesy picture of the same and was all praises for her. He also called Shefali one of the best players in the show and was grateful who met him at 4 in the morning.



Take a look at Vikas' post:





Well, it seems Vikas and Shefali are the new BFFs in the Telly world.



What are your views on the same? Tell us in the comments.