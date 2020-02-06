Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh calls Mahira Sharma the most toxic contestant

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is currently one of the most popular as well as controversial shows. The reality show, which is churning out a lot of interesting episodes, is now heading towards its finale.

Vishal Aditya Singh, who is known for serials like Chandrakanta and Begusarai, was also seen in Bigg Boss 13. He had entered as a wildcard contestant. He got evicted recently.

Post his exit, in an interview with TOI, Vishal said that Mahira Sharma is the most toxic contestant. He said that Mahira is the most toxic contestant inside the house as she fights and creates a huge scene for unnecessary reasons. “Mahira (Sharma). She gets involved in Paras (Chhabra), Sidharth (Shukla) and Shefali’s (Jariwala) fights without any reason. Woh unnecessarily mudda banati hain,” he said.

Vishal also spoke about his ex Madhurima Tuli, who too had entered the show as a wildcard and got evicted before him. Their physical brawl was one of the reasons behind Madhurima’s ouster. When asked whether he provoked Madhurima to an extent that she hit him, Vishal said, “Not at all. I retaliated only when she treated me badly, insulted me or abused me.”

The actor further mentioned that he wasn’t really keen on ever meeting her again and that he regrets not mentioning the makers about not getting Madhurima in the show, in his contract. “I won’t call our relationship a mistake, but we were two incompatible people trying to be together. We were wrong for each other. Having said that, uss ghar mein aisa koi hai hi nahi, jisne rishton ka tamasha na banaya ho, be it Rashami-Sidharth, Sana-Sidharth or Paras-Mahira,” said Vishal.

Do you agree with Vishal? What do you think about the same? Share your thoughts in the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates.