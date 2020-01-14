Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh REGRETS dating Madhurima Tuli

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is providing helluva masala to the viewers. Undoubtedly, the show has become number one in non-fiction genre.

One of the highlights of this season of Bigg Boss currently is the love-hate relationship shared by Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli. On Weekend Ka Vaar, even the host of the show Salman Khan pointed out at the intensity of complexities between Vishal and Madhurima.

In the upcoming episodes, the duo will yet again be at loggerheads as Vishal will behave rudely with Madhurima Tuli and when the actress will retaliate, Vishal will be seen saying he was just kidding and joking. The argument will intensify with both of them talking to each other arrogantly and that’s when Vishal will say that he regrets having dated Madhurima.

What are your views on Vishal and Madhurima’s dynamic equation?

