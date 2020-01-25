Bigg Boss 13: Vishal clarifies what he meant by ‘fixed deposit’

MUMBAI: Netizens and celebrities alike been lashing out at Rashami, Asim, and Arhaan over their ‘fixed deposit’ comment on Arti. A visibly upset Sidharth says, 'Fixed deposit is a dirty word and the way they say it's dirty.'

Shefali suggests that Arti question Rashami. Arti looks confused and wonders what it means. Upon learning from Paras that it means ‘keep’, Arti breaks down and wishes to go to the confession room.

She also asks Rashami about the same and the latter says that Arhaan used to talk about it. At first Rashami and Asim refused to answer her, but when she threatens to ask Salman Khan about it in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, they reveal that it meant good friend. Asim even says that we were using the word sarcastically.

Arti goes to the confession room and breaks down. Bigg Boss tries to calm her down and tells her to stay strong. When she comes out, Vishal talks to the actress in the kitchen. He tells that he used that term for her the first time. Arti looks dumbstruck and stays quiet. Vishal adds further, 'You might be wanting to know in what sense I called you fixed deposit. I want to clear things that I was talking about the game. The way you and Sidharth stand for each other in the game and support each other. But I didn’t mean it in a demeaning way.'

What is your take on this?

Credits: TOI