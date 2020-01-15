Bigg Boss 13: VJ Andy talks about Mahira Sharma's strategy

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 7 fame VJ Andy has been watching the ongoing season of Bigg Boss closely. He hosts polls on a regular basis, asking people’s take on it.

There were reports of this former BB7 contestant entering the house in its 13th season, but the plan didn’t materialize. Now once again asking people about their opinion in his latest tweet, he has picked housemates Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra.

This tweet of Andy got several replies from Twitter users, stating Mahira and Paras both sailing in the same boat. In his latest tweet, he said that whenever Mahira tells Paras to respect her, Paras starts playing the victim in the house. Thus, he questioned whether this is Mahira’s new technique to secure herself in the house.

Paras’ name has time and again popped up when it comes to disrespecting women in the house. He was also schooled by show’s host Salman Khan in the past for his behaviour.

Has any1 noticed every time #MahiraSharma tells #ParasChabra to show her respect he turns it on her and starts acting like he’s the victim.

Is this her playing the game? — Andy Kumar (@iAmVJAndy) January 14, 2020

Credits: SpotboyE