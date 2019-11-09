Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar : Vishal Aditya Singh Performs On The Ghungroo Song

MUMBAI: The Weekend Ka Vaar episodes with the most entertaining host Salman Khan is something every Bigg Boss fans waits for. Salman being the best, the actor also addresses the issues regarding the contestants about the happening throughout the week.

Amidst the tension in the Bigg Boss 13 house, this weekend, viewers will be treated by a performance from Nach Baliye 9 contestant Vishal Aditya Singh as the contestant makes his entry in the house. Salman Khan will arrive tonight to lash out at the contestants and treat fans with his entertainment.

With Star Plus show Nach Baliye 9 entertaining its viewers, contestant Vishal Aditya Singh is set to put the Bigg Boss stage on fire with his performance as he makes a terrific entry. Now, finally, the Nach Baliye 9 contestant will be seen shaking a leg and grooving to the popular and peppy track ‘Ghungroo’ from the Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff film War as he makes an entry in the house.