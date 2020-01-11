Bigg Boss 13: When Shehnaaz Gill poked fun at Mahira Sharma

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is currently one of the most popular reality TV shows. The show is hosted by Bollywood star Salman Khan. The drama in the house is in full swing and the same has kept the audience hooked to the television screens. One of the contestants to constantly make headlines is Shehnaaz Gill.

Talking about the show, it is known for fights, arguments and what not. This season also, the contestants were seen indulging in fights and arguments. However, for the last few episodes, for a change, we have been seeing fun and masti in the house instead of the housemates battling for kitchen chores or during some tasks as Bigg Boss has got Paritosh in the house with his dose of laughter in the comedy nights in Bigg Boss 13 house. Other than Paritosh making fun of each contestant, even the housemates get on the podium and are seen jokingly ragging each other in front of a live audience. Earlier, we saw Rashami Desai indirectly taunting him that ‘Sid is the best man in the house.’ As was obviously considered as a joke, Sidharth Shukla too grabbed this opportunity and targeted Desai her back bitching skills. When it was Shehnaaz Gill’s turn, she took full advantage of the opportunity and took a jibe at her arch-nemesis, Mahira Sharma.

Quite a few times, we have seen Mahira praising herself, well, Gill took that topic to hit her back. When she came on the podium, the crowd started cheering her, seeing this, she then looked at Mahira and said, “Dekho Mahira yeh hot hai (the cheering) yeh nahi ki apne muh se apni hi tareef karte raho ki ‘mein Mahira hu, mein Mahira hu’, mein isse jalungi kya, hatt! Yeh hai kaun.’ While the crowd cheered her crazily, Mahira was fuming back in the corner. In the promo, we also see that she is saying that she hopes to tie the knot with Sid soon after Bigg Boss 13 ends which leaves Sidharth blushing, a few seconds later, she points at Shukla and says, “Call me after Bigg Boss.”

Credits: SpotboyE.com