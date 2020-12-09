Bigg Boss 13 winner Siddharth Shukla's throwback pictures as he completes 15 years of winning the title-The World’s Best Model; Check out!

MUMBAI: Siddharth Shukla has become the heartthrob of millions of fans across the world. The actor's popularity doubled after winning Bigg Boss 13 and now he enjoys a massive fan following. Fans go berserk by seeing his posts on social media or in person. The craze around the star is mind-boggling. However, today is a special day for Sidharth Shukla, well, for those who are unaware of it, today is the time when Bigg Boss 13's winner Sidharth Shukla won another title and that was the World’s Best Model in Turkey. Besides ruling the TV world, Shukla was once crowned the World’s Best Model 15 years back.

Sid participated in one of the prestigious modeling contests in Turkey and emerged as the winner of the show. In 2005, a 25-year-old Sidharth beat 40 other participants from across Asia, Latin America, and Europe and won the World’s Best Model title. As the iconic moment was seen 15 years ago, we are here to treat you with some throwback pictures of the same. When it completed 14 years, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor even shared a video of it on his page and wrote, "Today we complete 14 years of Sidharth winning the title of the World’s Best Model competition in Turkey! It’s a proud moment for #TeamSidharthShukla and all of us to see him come this far by representing India globally!!! You gooo Sid!!!!"

Also read: https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/makers-of-cid-coming-another-cop-drama-dangal-tv-featuring-syed-zafar-ali-201209

Meanwhile, ahead of his birthday, his fans have started sending him lovely gifts and he can't thank them enough for the utmost love.

Be Confident

In Yourself

And Believe That Your A Winner

Your Self Confidence

Will Make You

Unstoppable........................



#15YrsOfSidsWorldBestModel#SidharthShukla@sidharth_shukla pic.twitter.com/LJzqyeoqpt — SIDHARTH SHUKLA FC (@TherealAtif008) December 9, 2020

At the age of 25 some people do not understand themselves..

and here #SidharthShukla won the World Best Model title in the age of 25.. and he also beat 40 other participants@sidharth_shukla You're truly a Inspiration For Us



Golden #15YrsOfSidsWorldBestModel pic.twitter.com/Q9xnUcInIi — TEAM_SIDHARTH_1 (@TEAM_SIDHARTH_1) December 9, 2020

On the professional front, Sidharth Shukla recently released an upbear, peppy song, Shona Shona with Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill which turned out to be a chartbuster. He will be next seen in Broken and Beautiful season 3

Well, these pictures are proof that Siddharth Shukla is the hottest star of the millennium.

Stay tuned to this space for more

Credits: spotboye