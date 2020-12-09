Makers of CID coming up with another cop-drama for Dangal TV featuring Syed Zafar Ali

MUMBAI: Here we are back again with an exciting update from the world of Television.

Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of fishing out the latest updates from the entertainment world for you. Earlier in the day, we broke the story of Suhani Si Ek Ladki fame Gaurav Mukesh to enter Star Plus' show Imlie. READHERE:Suhani Si Ek Ladki fame Gaurav Mukesh to enter Star Plus' show Imlie

Now our latest news will be a treat for all CID show lovers! Yes, you guessed that right, BP Singh who is the maker of CID which was the massively popular police procedural television series about Mumbai's Crime Investigation Department is coming up with another police-crime drama for the genre lovers.

According to our sources, the new show will be on the lines of CID and will be helmed by BP Singh and will be produced by Fireworks Production.

The show will be episodic and would be aired on Saturdays and Sundays.

Also, actor Syed Zafar Ali has bagged the show and will be essaying the character of a cop in the show.

Well, we feel the audiences do not have to miss the cop drama anymore as the new show will be like a deja vu for them.

Also read: People will see a different facet of mine on Television: Sargun Mehta

The report further suggests that the production value of the show is going to be massively high and that doubles up the reason to wait for this show.

Are you excited about this latest development?

Hit the comment section and tell us

Stay tuned to this space for more