Bigg Boss 13: Zareen Khan wants this contestant to win

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is being loved by the audiences for its unlimited drama and entertainment. Viewers and celebrities have already picked their favourites and are rooting for them on social media.

Participant Asim Riaz has a number of fans outside the house. Now, he has received support from a Bollywood beauty. Co-star of show’s host Salman Khan of several movies, actress Zareen Khan expressed her desire and pinned her hope on Asim. The Aksar 2 actress wants Asim to win the ongoing season of this controversial reality show.

Replying to one of our social media posts on Twitter pertaining to Asim, she replied, ‘He should win the show.’

We hope all the fans out there of Asim are reading this and are already dancing happily. We also hope his brother Umar Riaz who has been a support to Asim in all his thick and thin, would be happy reading it.

Who is your favourite contestant in the BB house?

Credits: SpotboyE