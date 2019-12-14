Bigg Boss 13's Arhaan Khan's brother talks about his marriage with Rashami Desai

MUMBAI: Arhaan Khan has been in the news for all the wrong reasons recently. He hid the fact that he is married and has a child from his now girlfriend Rashami Desai. He then went on to talk about her financial status on national TV.



SpotboyE got in touch with his cousin Arif. Have a look at what he had to say.



How is your brother playing the game?



We are watching the show very closely and not missing out on anything. My brother is playing extremely well and we are really proud of him.



Salman Khan's announcement about his first marriage and kid on National TV was a shock to the audience. How did you and other family members react to it?



We also didn't like the way it came out on national television but it wasn't shocking for us as it was his past and it’s over. Being his family, we all were already aware about it. I don't understand why it came out as an issue? Each one of us have a past but which we leave behind and walk ahead. So if Arhaan also tried to do the same, what was the harm?



Reports still claim that Arhaan and Rashami will marry inside the house...



Frankly, it is just a rumour and they are not getting married on a reality show. The family we come from believes a lot in the institution of marriage and if something has to happen, then it will take place only in presence of family and society. We are not the ones who will allow our son or daughter to get married on a TV show. Its an important decision of life and it has to be taken seriously.



Credits: SpotboyE