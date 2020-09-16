Bigg Boss 13's Himanshi Khurana looks gorgeous in THIS video; watch

MUMBAI: Himanshi Khurana is a popular diva in the entertainment world who is known for her singing and acting skills. She rose to fame after getting locked inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. Apart from being a singer-actress, she is also an Instagram queen. The Punjabi star is pretty active on the photo-sharing app and ensures to set their follower's phone screen on fire with gorgeous photos.

Recently, she took to her Instagram account and shared a small boomerang clip of herself. The video in question has Himanshi wearing an elaborate blingy ensemble along with a matching face mask. Apart from her gorgeous looks, the other thing that is hard to miss is the background where she is seen posing.

Well, according to an entertainment portal, Himanshi is right now shooting for a Dubai based magazine and the backdrop seems to be from the sets of a photoshoot.

Take a look.

