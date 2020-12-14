Bigg Boss 14: All about crass language

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss has always been popular for its fights and high octane drama but it is the explicit language and bizarre lexicon that the contestants often use that can be really shocking and inadvertently comic by turns.

Ever since season 14 started, a handful of the show's contestants have used all sorts of words to describe each another. Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya and Kavita Kaushik targeted television actress Rubina Dilaik's husband Abhinav Shukla and labelled him "nalla" (useless).

That was not all. Rahul was seen calling Abhinav a "Nalla Vakil" (useless lawyer) when he got into fights between Rubina and the rest of the house. Nikki was seen using the by-now famous word to describe him amid tasks and fights.

Arshi Khan, one of the latest entrants in the house, as a challenger, has also joined the bandwagon. During her fight with contestant Vikas Gupta, she was seen tagging the latter with the word.

If Bigg Boss 14 housemates had to pick a word of the year, it would certainly be "nalla". It has been used too many times, and it remains to be seen if show host Salman Khan will react to such language.

Elsewhere, Kavita Kaushik openly spoke of "friends with benefits" on live television for Abhinav, in front of his wife Rubina.

It does not stop there.

Eijaz Khan is not just known for his outlandish behaviour amid tasks. He, too, has used preposterous language while talking to female housemates, particularly Jasmin Bhasin. His descriptions include "30 saal ki bachchi (30-year-old baby)" and "Dekhkar ulti aa jaati hai (one feels like throwing up on seeing you)".

Lesser infringements have included Arshi's double-meaning laced seductive advances while flirting with Abhinav in the show. She told him: "Tumko main papa bhi bana sakti hun (I can make you a daddy)".

Arshi also referred to Rahul Mahjan as "Ajgar" (python).

Known for her antics, Rakhi Sawant is the most recent entrant to the show. She is known for her drama and crass language, and she is already at it. Since she and Arshi don't get along, Rakhi promptly described Arshi as "Bawaasir" (piles).

Rakhi also quipped that Arshi wears nighties in the show because she is carrying a "sofa set" that she wants to hide from the cameras.

It is often said that a man is known by the company he keeps. In Bigg Boss it wouldn't be wrong to say that a housemate is known by the words he uses.