Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni discloses to Jasmin Bhasin that she was being used as a puppet by her 'friend' and co-inmate Rubina Dilaik 

MUMBAI: The latest 'Panchayat' task witnessed Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik turning against each other with their friendship coming to an end.

The two not only got into a war of words but accused each of many things. While Rubina kept saying that Jasmin does sugar-coated communication and is trying to manipulate her husband, Rubina stated that Jasmin is showing them as demons to the audience.

They had many arguments with each other and in one of them, Aly Goni also got involved and was seen yelling at Rubina and Abhinav.

Later, as everyone was getting ready for the task, Jasmin and Aly Goni were seen discussing about Rubina inside the washroom area. Jasmin tells Aly that Rubina's real side has now come out. Aly quickly responded saying that is why Bigg Boss gave them this task and pitted them against each other so that whatever is inside Rubina will come out. Jasmin says that no matter how good you are on someone's face, you can't change your real character as a person. Aly tries to remind Jasmin about her fight with Rubina that took place in the morning and stated that she was trying to order Jasmin to shut up. He even says that this kind of behaviour Rubina has done in the past too and Jasmin has actually gone silent which made her look like a puppet.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni’s sister supports him in the fight he had with Kavita, says the actress provoked him

Jasmin tells Aly that when she gets attached to someone their good or bad gestures affect her, but now she has understood that she is not going to be friends with anyone and will maintain a distance.

Towards the end of the show, Jasmin and Rubina once again get in not a verbal spat and the former tells Rubina that now finally she has understood what people were trying to make her realise about Rubina again and again during the 'Weekend Ka Vaar'.

Keep reading this space for more updates on Bigg Boss 14.

Also Read: Adaalat fame Urvashi Jogiya reveals why she turned down a few web shows for THIS reason

Credit: Bombay Times