Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni’s sister supports him in the fight he had with Kavita, says the actress provoked him

MUMBAI: Aly Goni is one of the strongest contestants in the Bigg Boss house, he was the last wild card entry on the show. Since day one he has marked his presence in the BB house and also in the minds of the audiences.

This week has been tough on Aly as he had a massive fight with Kavita who during the fight had told Aly that she is not like his father or something, which angered him to another level and he kicked the boxed to which Kavita was injured and Aly got nominated for the next week.

Now Tellychakkar got in touch with Aly Goni’s sister and asked her about his fight with Kavita, to which she said that she along with the entire family supports Aly in this fight as they know that Kavita does provoke and that’s why Aly lost his cool.

She said that it wasn’t necessary for Kavita to say such a thing and when she knows that things aren’t good between her and Aly she should have started the task with someone else.

Aly’s sister also stated that anyone in his place would have lost their cool as no one likes to hear about their parents and then why to bring them into a fight.

She also said that since the beginning she has seen Kavita having fights with other housemates and she does provoke, maybe Ejaz has patience which Aly doesn’t but anyone in his case would get upset.

She also admitted that he does have anger issues but doesn’t come out unnecessary but only when required and she stands by her brother.

Well, Aly is no doubt playing the game very well and he has the potential of becoming one of the finalists of the show.

