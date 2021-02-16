Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni spills the beans on his future plans with girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin, Read on... 

MUMBAI: Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, who always maintained that they are 'just good friends' finally accepted that they have developed feelings for each other in the Bigg Boss 14 house.

After Aly entered the BB 14 house to support his good friend Jasmin Bhasin, they could not hide their feelings and admitted that they were in love. While Jasmin has been quite vocal about her feelings for Aly, the latter has mostly shied away from expressing himself.

However, during a recent task, when one of the Radio Jockey's questioned Aly about his marriage plans, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor shared that he would like to follow Rubina's advice. "I don't know yet about marriage plans, but once I am out of the house I will have a better understanding. Of course, Jasmin and I have been close best friends, but being friends and in a relationship are two different things. So, here I would go by Rubina's advice. She told me to experience dating first, then the engagement phase and then marriage.", he said.

Talking about doing the show for Jasmin, he said, "My reason to come inside the house was Jasmin Bhasin because I saw her crying in the show. I think it was her fight with Rahul and during the spat, I saw her yelling and crying and I could not stop myself. I told my manager to contact the makers that I am ready to enter the show. When I entered the house and saw the happiness on her face, it showed a kind of confidence and trust on her face that it was worth it.".

