Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni's eviction a personal loss for Jasmin Bhasin, Vikas Gupta consoles latter 

MUMBAI: The latest episode of Bigg Boss 14 saw Vikas Gupta going and talking to Jasmin Bhasin, who was seated alone in the garden area. He suggested her to not stay aloof from everyone and to stay proactive.

Vikas Gupta told Jasmin Bhasin that he likes her as a person and appreciated the efforts that she took during the captaincy task. He also told the Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actress that he understood the reason behind her sitting alone because everybody made fun of her efforts.

Vikas encouraged her to show more zeal.

When Vikas Gupta asked her to not keep herself alone, Jasmin Bhasin took Aly Goni's name and started crying. The actress stated that when he was inside the house, she was very happy.

Vikas made her understand that she can't be dependent on one person for her happiness.

Jasmin further clarified that had he never come inside the house, it wouldn't have affected her much, but his sudden entry into and exit from the house has left her heartbroken.

The actress, who recently admitted that she loves Aly, feels that he went out of the Bigg Boss 14 house because of her mistake. Jasmin also said that she could have stopped him while going but she did not do anything and continued to cry. "Agar aata hi nahi toh hurt nahi hota. Vo aakar chala gaya, isliye hurt ho raha hai.", said Jasmin.

When Manu Punjabi intervened and asked Jasmin the reason behind her tears, she told him "it's none of your business".

