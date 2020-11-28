Bigg Boss 14: Asim Riaz to enter the show?

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz has a huge fan following. The model-actor came into limelight after participating in the reality show Bigg Boss 13. He bagged the runner-up position.

During his stay in the Bigg Boss house, he grabbed the headlines for his fights with Siddarth Shukla, and he was one of those few contestants who were picked by Salman Khan and was grilled in every episode.

Post Bigg Boss, he worked in a couple of music videos and impressed viewers with his performance. Asim is quite active on social media. He regularly treats his fans and followers by sharing posts.

The model has gained immense fan following for his stint in the reality show. He is a hot favorite topic on social media and keeps trending on Twitter.

There is news doing the rounds that Bigg Boss 14 makers are planning to call ex-contestants on the show, where they would come and support their favourite player and stay in the house for about two weeks.

As per media reports, ex Bigg Boss contestant Asim too has been approached to be a part of the show, though there is no confirmation about the same.

Since the show began and toofani seniors entered the house, the fans wanted to see Asim too in this season. Earlier too he was offered to be a part of the show but he declined it.

It will be interesting to see if Asim will accept this offer or not. If he accepts the offer then the fan would certainly be super excited to watch him on screen.

