Bigg Boss 14: Check out the exclusive glimpse of BB 14's winner trophy...

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 14 is soon going to come to an end. The show's last 'Weekend Ka Vaar' saw Salman Khan giving a glimpse of the trophy that the winner would get to take home, creating more buzz around the finale.

This time, the trophy is the 'Bigg Boss Eye' and is all glittery and studded. It is shiny blue and quite stylish and will be taken home by the finalist.

Catch it's glimpse here:

In tonight's episode, the contestants will get mesmerised with it's first glimpse.

For now, the last few contestants left in the house are Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli. Yesterday (February 14), Devoleena Bhattacharjee was evicted from the game, which has led to more anticipation in the house about the winner and the runner-up.

Meanwhile, the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode was more about lighter moments. Rahul Vaidya's girlfriend came to meet him. He proposed to her and she agreed to marry him.

The contestants also gave black roses to ones who made them upset and also bursted some 'Galatfahmi ke Gubaare'.

Credit: Bombay Times