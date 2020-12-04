Bigg Boss 14: Check out what Aly Goni had to say about his return on the show

MUMBAI: Aly Goni is one of the strongest contestants in the Bigg Boss house. He was the last wild-card entry on the show. Since day one, he has marked his presence in the BB house and also in the minds of the audiences.

But then, unfortunately, he had to exit the show, as Jasmin amd he lost the task, and only one of them could stay in the show. He made a sacrifice for Jasmin.

Fans are upset and angry as his eviction wasn’t done the normal way and he was put in a spot. They are speculating that he will return to the show.

Team TellyChakkar got in touch with Aly and asked him about his return, to which the actor replied that he doesn’t know about returning and wouldn’t want to comment on it as no such offer has been made.

He further thanked all his fans for all the love and support and said that he is so grateful to them. Aly also said that his fans have always stood by him like a rock-solid pillar and he feels blessed about it.

Well, we all miss Aly in the show because he was one of the best contestants, but the actor said that his sacrifice hasn’t gone to waste as Jasmin is still in the house and he is happy seeing her play the game.

