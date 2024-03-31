Bigg Boss 14’ Eijaz Khan discusses missing the chance to meet Salman Khan at Baba Siddiqui's Iftaar Party

MUMBAI: Eijaz Khan of Bigg Boss 14 has been avoiding the spotlight ever since it was revealed that he and Pavitra Punia had broken up. The Kavyaanjali actor chooses carefully which parties and events to attend and is not particularly gregarious.

(Also read: Bigg Boss! Finally! Eijaz Khan reveals why his game dropped before his exit)

Eijaz Khan was recently spotted at Baba Siddiqui's Iftaar party, along with his sister and her kids. The actor shared information about the evening on social media and disclosed that he was unable to meet Salman Khan there.

Eijaz Khan and Salman Khan shared screen space during Bigg Boss 14 and the megastar was always motivating and encouraging towards the Jawan actor. Eijaz took to social media and shared about missing to meet the Bollywood actor at a recent event.

He wrote, "One of the rare occasions when my sister accompanied me to a public function. Mustafa and Shaima are huge @beingsalmankhan fans. And really wanted to have a glimpse of him. Unfortunately, we missed him by a few minutes."

Following their romantic encounter on Bigg Boss 14, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia dated for a few years. They declared their split even though things were going well at the time. The two said they were leaving on good terms and had no animosity toward each other; however, it is still unclear why they did so.

At the start of Bigg Boss 14, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia had a love-hate relationship. There was a spark between them, and many people cheered for them to get together. They quickly declared their love for one another and their connection. In the first part of the show, Pavitra was ousted, but Eijaz was forced to leave because of his previous obligations.

(Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan's brother pours in immense love and wishes for former's victory )

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Pinkvilla