Bigg Boss 14: Fans call Rahul Vaidya the Kabir Singh of television, root for his win

MUMBAI: Rahul Vaidya is grabbing the headlines these days for his stint in the Bigg Boss house, and he is considered as one of the strongest contestants of the game and a potential winner of the show.

He has been in the house since day one, but during the mini-finale, he had voluntary exited the show, as he was homesick, which had shocked the audiences.

The makers called him back owing to public demand, and once he reentered the show, he bounced back and played the game like a king.

He and Rubina who are the top contenders for the trophy, and although they never got along, they have formed a friendship recently. Rahul has had the maximum fights with Rubina and Abhinav.

Rahul has a massive fan following and keeps trending online with several hashtags.

The singer has many fan clubs dedicated to him, and now, one of the fan clubs has called him the Kabir Singh of Bigg Boss.

They made a special video of Rahul and used a song of Kabir Singh in the background. They said that he is similar to the character as he shows all the emotions of anger, pain, sadness, and happiness.

Fans feel that he is quite similar to the character and are rooting for his win. They say no one else deserves to win the show but him as he has really played the game by showing different sides of himself and at the same time entertained the audiences.

Well, the finale is just two days away, and the battle is mostly going to be between Rubina and Rahul. Let's see who wins the trophy.

