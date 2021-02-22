BIGG BOSS 14 finale: This is how Aly Goni will be taking his relationship with Jasmin ahead

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss as come to an end and Rubina was declared as the winner of the show. Aly is the fourth runner up of the show and it was shocking to the contestants and audiences as he did deserve to be in top three.

Aly and Jasmin are two big names in the world of television and the two recently grabbed the headlines for their stint in the Bigg Boss house.

We have seen how the two stood by each other in the game and were seen talking about their future plans.

During the game, we saw how Aly sacrificed his game and got evicted for Jasmine and on the other hand, we saw how Jasmine was praying that Aly stays and she gets evicted.

Post her eviction we saw how Aly broke down and couldn’t control his emotions. Jasmine after coming out of the BB house did say that she would want to get married to Aly and settle down this year if things work for them.

After the finale, Aly interacted with the media and was questioned on how he is likely to take his relationship with Jasmine forward post BB 14?

His plausible explanation was that he would not dive into it rather enjoy the phase of dating and spend good quality time with her. But for now, just sit back and relax.

The actor also said that this year only Rahul will get married and he would take time for that. Aly also spoke about his fear about Jasmin’s dad not approving of their relationship.

To which he said that initially, he was afraid and scared when he saw Jasmin's connection but then once she re-entered the house and cleared things he was relaxed.

Well, no doubt that Jasmin and Aly is one of the most loved pairs on television.

