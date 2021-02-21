Bigg Boss 14 finale: Nikki Tamboli gets evicted, Top two contestants are Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya

MUMBAI: Finally, the end of Bigg Boss and today was the finale of the show and as we saw Rakhi left the show with Rs. 14 lakhs and post that owing to fewer votes Aly had to leave the finale race.

We also saw Bigg Boss season 9 contestant Nora Fatehi sizzling performance and how she also made Salman Khan do the hook step of the song Garmi.

Post that Salman Khan revealed the next contestant to be eliminated and that was none other than Nikki Tamboli.

Thus, making Rubina and Rahul the top 2 contestants of the show and among these two one of them would turn out to be the winner of the show.

(ALSO READ; Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli vows to mend things with Jaan)

Nikki was one of the strongest contestants of the Bigg Boss house and has been in the house since day one. However, during an earlier finale, she was eliminated owing to fewer votes.

But then she was brought back owing to public demand and today she reached the finale of the show and was evicted as the third runner up of the show.

No doubt that Nikki is a strong contestant and deserved to be in the finale of the show.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Farah Khan accuses Jaan Kumar Sanu of faking friendship with Nikki Tamboli; housemates agree with her)