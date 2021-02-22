BIGG BOSS 14 finale: Rakhi Sawant reveals about what went wrong between her relationship with Abhinav and Rubina

MUMBAI: Finally, it is the end of Bigg Boss 14, as Rubina emerges as the winner of the show. Rakhi walked out of the finale by taking Rs. 14 lakhs and thus becoming out of the finale race.

Rakhi had focused on Abhinav and her game only revolved around him, but in the last few episodes, the things that Rakhi didn’t go down well with Abhinav and Rubina.

In the beginning, her fun flirtatious behaviour with Abhinav was going well until the time when she began to cross the line, where she tore his underwear commented on his marriage with Rubina.

Post that things went every bad between the three and till today Abhinav and Rubina do not speak with Rakhi.

Post the Grand finale of the show Team Tellychakkar got in touch with Rakhi and asked her what went wrong between her relationship with Rubina and Abhinav.

To which the actress said that she everything was going good and Abhinav was agreeing to all that she was doing until the time when the housemates tried to brainwash Rubina against Rakhi and used to tell her that what are you cooking here, there Rakhi will take away your husband.

Rakhi further said that post that things changed between the three and the friendship came to an end.

But she also said that she as buried everything in the Bigg Boss house and is going with a clear heart outside and she is hoping to mend things with Abhinav and Rubina.

