BIGG BOSS 14 finale: Shocking! Aly Goni gets eliminated becoming the fourth runner up of the show

MUMBAI: Finally, the end of Bigg Boss and today was the finale of the show and Madhuri Dixit had come on the show to promote her upcoming serial Dance Deewane Season 3.

We saw how Rakhi Sawant left the house with Rs. 14 lakhs thus leaving the finale. Post that Salman Khan gave a shocking news that post her eviction, Aly got eliminated as he got less votes.

Which was the turning point and no one excepted Nikki to get more votes that Aly and thus he was out of the race of the finale.

Aly Goni was one of the strongest constants of the house, though he was a wild card entry he had marked his presence in the house since day one.

He did come on the show for Jasmine but then later on played his solo game thus became the finalist of the show.

The Yeh Hai Mohabaatein actor grabbed the headlined for his friendship with Rahul and romance with Jasmine. In fact, Jasly relationship became official on the show.

Post Aly’s eviction, Rahul, Rubina and Nikki have become the top 3 finalists of the show.

But no doubt that Aly gave a very tough competition to all the contestants and reached the finale of the show.

