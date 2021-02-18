Bigg Boss 14: Here’s why Rakhi Sawant deserves to win the show

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is one of the most popular entertainers. The actress is currently seen in Bigg Boss 14. She is arguably one of the principle reasons the reality show is a hit. Her uninhibited style may intimidate a few but, for most parts, she is well received. Rakhi entered the Bigg Boss house as a challenger along with Kashmera Shah, Manu Punjabi, Arshi Khan, Rahul Mahajan and Vikas Gupta in early December. While the rest made a hasty retreat, it was Rakhi who has stuck on till the very end and has a fair chance to win the trophy. As Bigg Boss 14 draws closer to the finish line, here's why she deserves to win.

Rakhi is a colourful personality. From the time she entered the house, she has ensured that not just the audience but the contestants too have laughed due to her. Sometime in mid December, Bigg Boss had made the female contestants participate in a duck task - contestants had to dress up like a duck and pick duck food. In the process, a fight had broken out between Nikki Tamboli and Kashmera Shah. Attempting to cool tempers, Rakhi was caught between the two fighting groups. At one point, her duck face fell off and she was seeing yelling: "“Mera mooh kyun toda (why did you break my head)? Mera batak mar gaya (my duck is dead).” Her antics saw other contestants cracking up.

There is a certain transparent quality about Rakhi which is pretty evident. If she takes a fancy for something, she does not hesitate in expressing herself. That probably explains the candour with which she confessed her feelings for Abhinav Shukla. Viewers saw her as being relentless in pursuing Abhinav even when he was positively annoyed with her attention. Rakhi is quite capable of shocking audience and her co-contestants and that was made clear when she pulled the drawstrings of Abhinav's pants in one of the episodes of Bigg Boss, leaving the poor chap flabbergasted. Abhinav was hugely embarrassed about it, but Rakhi remained nonchalant.

Rakhi is not afraid of showing her weaker side. She may be funny, she may even be provocative but there was another side of her personality which the world got to see - her problematic marriage and what it had done to her. Through much of her stint in the house, she has often spoken about her husband Ritesh and how, for all practical purposes, he was an absentee husband. Though she claims to have been married to Ritesh from 2019, he is yet to appear before public. She also revealed how it had been more than a year and he hadn't come to visit her in India. She has been seen yearning for him, while seeing other couples. But once, viewers were in for a shock when they saw her weep bitterly as she revealed some unsavoury bits of her marriage to Ritesh. In a moment of candour, she was once seen telling Rahul Vaidya that her husband was married and has a son. "My husband is married. He did not tell me. Main kitna dard sahoon (how much pain should I endure)? He has a child; I don't even have a child." It is perhaps because of her overall honesty, she has picked up a number of fans even among former contestants and other actors.

