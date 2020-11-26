Bigg Boss 14: House captain Kavita Kaushik’s husband Ronnit Biswas goes bitter against Aly Goni for injuring Kavita with a trash can

MUMBAI: Kavita Kaushik and Aly Goni got into an ugly fight on Bigg Boss 14, that later took another turn after Aly started getting aggressive. While it was a verbal spat earlier, after Kavita said, “Main teri baap hoon.”.

Now, an enraged Aly was seen toppling chairs, and other Bigg Boss properties. In his rage, he was also seen pushing a trash can, make it topple over, and hit Kavita Kaushik. Kavita was in tears while she asked Bigg Boss to evict him right away.

Now, Kavita’s husband Ronnit Biswas has reacted to this violent episode and said that he was quite disturbed to see it right from the moment the promo was released. Kavita’s husband Ronnit Biswas said that he was extremely hurt and also cried as physical violence wasn’t something that they had signed up for, whether it happened directly or indirectly.

He also expressed that he expected a better or stricter punishment from Bigg Boss than just nominating him for a week. “I had seen the promo first, day before yesterday and I was very disturbed. But once I saw the way Kavita was putting up to it and how she was behaving I felt extremely proud of her.”, he said.

Further slamming Aly, he said, “We all saw how aggressive he was getting, if a man is so aggressive with a woman then we can understand that there is certainly something wrong with his mind. Because of people like him, other men who are good towards women also get bashed.”.

He further said that Aly got away by simply being nominated. “So are we waiting for Kavita or some other member to get hurt by Aly? That is one of the major questions I have. I think our country is also like that we take actions only after an incident takes place.”.

He also said that Aly has openly threatened Kavita and that, as her husband, it is very hurtful to witness such behaviour.

