Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin and Eijaz Khan's war of words get ugly as they slam each other's characters

MUMBAI: The previous episode of Bigg Boss 14 became a little disastrous when Bigg Boss told the contestants about their performances and how they are looking on the TV screens, through their day’s videos.

Added to this was Kavita Kaushik's wild clash with Rubina Dilaik, post which the former walked out of the Bigg Boss house.

Now, in the upcoming episode, Jasmin Bhasin and Eijaz Khan will be seen standing against each other. As per the promo, they would get involved in a terribly heated argument while Rahul Vaidya would try to stop them, only for his efforts to land in vain. The argument will lead to both the contestants saying some bitter things to each other and even come face-to-face in rage.

Eijaz is seen threatening Jasmin by stating that he would make her cry badly. Later, he said, “Teri kya soch hai tu dekh. Bhaade ki soch hai (Take a note of your self-thinking first which you have borrowed from someone else).”.

In response to this, Jasmin is seen saying, “Aapka bhaade ka character hai (You have a borrowed character).”.

Later, all the contestants would be seen competing against each other in the race to finale's ‘Shark Task’.

In it's pursuit, Rubina fails to take the chair and tries to convince at least one to get up. Then Rahul and Rubina would indulge into a war of words with the former spotted screaming in the latter’s ear.

Rubina is also seen telling every that if they do not get up, they should keep themselves ready to get their face painted.

Credit: ETimes