News

Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik in no mood to give explanation for stormy exit

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Dec 2020 08:41 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Television actress Kavita Kaushik, who left the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 following a spat with fellow contestant Rubina Dilaik earlier this week, is in no mood to offer explanation for her behaviour.

"Dear youtubers, n those messaging n calling for interviews pls know that if I cared to give more explanations I would've stayed back n not walked out at will, you can go ahead n write or say anything, just if you paint me bad dont just stop at that , make me the devil. cheers!" Kavita tweeted from her verified account on Friday.

Kavita stormed out of the house during Wednesday's episode of the show, following a fight with housemate couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. Explaining her exit, Kavita had shared on Thursday: "When the players take the game as low as themselves always leave on your 1high."

(Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Check out what Aly Goni had to say about his return on the show)

Supporting Kavita's decision, actress Kamya Punjabi had tweeted on Thursday: "One needs lot of guts to do that... people die to be in this game n can go till any extend to win it.. u walked out of it. u have created history @Iamkavitak #KavitaKaushik #BB14 @ColorsTV."

However, TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee found Kavita's behaviour strange. Soon after Kavita's exit, Devoleena tweeted: "Something is really wrong with #kavita.. #rubina shared personal thing as per the task.. What was she doing then?? Wasn't it personal whatever she shared..Nobody is talking about that task but #kavita.. #BB14."

(Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: THIS is how Aly reacted to Kashmera Shah saying that she will expose Jasmin's game!)

Tags Kavita Kaushik Devoleena Bhattacharjee Colors Bigg Boss 14 Pavitra Punia Rubina Dilaik Abhinav Shukla Sara Gurpal Nishant Singh Malkhani Jaan Kumar Sanu Rahul Vaidya Nikki Tamboli Ejaz Khan Jasmin Bhasin Sidharth Shukla Gauhar Khan Hina Khan TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest