Bigg Boss 14: OMG! Kashmera Shah threatened to break Nikki Tamboli's face! READ for deets

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss and it's contestants keep creating headlines with their controversial statements and ugly fights in the show. Conflicts have been a constant part of the show since the very beginning and have been gaining a lot of popularity in Bigg Boss 14 as well.

In the latest episode (15th December) a fight sprouted between challenger Kashmera Shah and Nikki Tamboli. The two housemates who were seen sitting, having a conversation and making alliances together in the past few days were seen getting into an ugly argument.

During the day, Kashmera had commented about Manu Punjabi going behind Nikki, who looks least interested in him. When this came in the latter’s notice, she asked Kashmera not to make such comments about her. Kashmera tried to clear it out and told her that she didn’t make any derogatory comment about her. Meanwhile, Nikki said that she did not like the ‘chakkar’ comment about her and Manu.

After a bit of discussion, Kashmera got all raged up and told Nikki to stop her ‘bakwaas’. Nikki couldn’t take it and replied saying that Kashmera doesn’t have the capacity to listen and is walking off. She also said Kashmera looked desperate for footage.

She further said, “Shamta to hai nahi.”.

Kashmera who was walking out returned and said, “Main muh todd ke chali jaungi mujhe show ki nahi padi hai (I do not care about the show, I will break your face and leave).”. She further called Nikki mad and walked out.

Later, during the nominations both nominated each other. And Kashmera didn’t like that Nikki mentioned about her age while nominating her. Nikki had said while taking Kashmera's name that she did not reply to her comments during the age as she respects her because of her age. She later confronted her and was hurt.

Kashmera also broke down into tears due to Nikki’s comment on 'age' while Aly consoled her.

