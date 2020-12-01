Bigg Boss 14: OMG! Kavita Kaushik calls Jasmine a standby in Aly’s life!

MUMBAI: Aly and Kavita both were wild card entries on the show and the two left a mark on the show in the initial stages itself, on the other hand, Jasmine has been in the house since day one and as come out very strong and she is playing the game pretty well.

Every week Bigg Boss introduces a task for the contestants where they have to save themselves from nominations or from being evicted.

Now a new task was introduced by Bigg Boss where the housemates were divided into two pairs and the rest of the contestants had to question them about their game.

Rubina – Abhinav, Aly – Jasmine, Rahul – Ejaz, Kavita – Nikki were the contestants pairing for this task.

When it was Aly and Jasmine’s turn to sit and face the questions of the housemates, Kavita asked Jasmine that during Aly’s wedding would she become his bride or come as a friend who will steal his shoes?

To which Jasmine replied telling her that she will see at that point in time and now she doesn’t want to answer this question, to which Kavita tells her that is she her standby in Aly’s life.

Well, since Aly’s entry into the house he has been saying that he is here because of Jasmine and since then the housemates have been talking and gossiping about their relationship status in the house.

But recently Aly did make it official when he said that no everyone knows you are mine.

Well, these things are bound to happen in the task as everyone at the end wants to win the show.

