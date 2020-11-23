Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya backstabs Eijaz Khan during the nomination

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 14 is set to witness another crucial moment. The show has completed 8 weeks and the nomination process has begun.

Bigg Boss announces the nomination task and the contestants yet again start planning.

The viewers have seen some surprising nominations happening so far as the dynamics between the contestants have changed as the game has progressed.

Rahul Vaidya and Eijaz Khan who shared a good rapport so far have turned enemies.

Rahul backstabbed Eijaz and nominated him. He has clearly told Eijaz that if Abhinav Shukla nominates him, he will be left with no choice to nominate Eijaz.

Both Rahul and Eijaz indulged in a heated argument.

