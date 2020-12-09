Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya to reenter the house

MUMBAI: Rahul Vaidya is a famous singer. He has been garnering attention for his stint in Bigg Boss 14. He shocked everyone when last week, during the mock finale, he chose to walk out from the show.

The crooner was among top five contestants. Rahul voluntarily decided to leave the show as he was feeling homesick. His decision not only disappointed the show's host Salman Khan but also his fans and celebrities who were rooting for him in this game.

And now, here’s an exciting piece of information for the fans of Rahul. Report has it that he will be reentering the show.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya exits, calls his stint 'nothing short of a dream'

According to Spotboye’s sources, the singer is soon going to make a comeback in the show. "Rahul is currently staying at a hotel under observation of the makers. The singer is soon going to make a comeback in the show. After Aly Goni, it will be Rahul Vaidya who will be making an entry in the show,” the source informed the portal.

After Rahul's exit, his fans took the Internet by storm by demanding his comeback. And it seems that has convinced the makers to get the contestant back in the show.

What’s your reaction to this development? Are you excited to see Rahul in the controversial house again? Hit the comment section.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya releases a statement post his eviction!

CREDITS: SPOTBOYE