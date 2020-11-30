Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya's girlfriend Disha Parmar says ''BB BELONGS TO RAHUL', Nakuul Mehta's reaction is CUTE

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 14 has finally got its pace and the contestants are trying too hard to up their game. Rahul Vaidya has repeatedly been an audience's favorite with his safe play in the house. The singer has managed to garner a massive fan base surrounding him, who always stand in his support on social media. On the show, Rahul left everyone in shock when he proposed to ladylove, actress Disha Parmar on national television. As Vaidya still awaits Disha’s reply, the actress is doing her best to make sure the singer bags the trophy. Recently, Disha made a tweet supporting Rahul and thanking his fans. In return, Nakuul Mehta reacted with a cheeky reply.

On Twitter, Disha Parmar tweeted, “You amazing people doing so much effort deserve an applaud!!” She thanked Rahul Vaidya’s fan for supporting him always. The actress mentioned to Rahul’s fans that they deserve an applaud for all the effort that they are taking. She also called the fans ‘amazing people’. Parmar then continued, “BB14 BELONGS TO RAHUL.” Disha made it very clear through her tweet that she only supports Rahul. She also said that the BB14 trophy belongs to only and only Rahul Vaidya. Reacting to Disha’s tweet, actor Nakuul Mehta reacted and replied, “Also, Disha.” The Ishqbaaaz actor cheeky answer left Parmar laughing. Disha responded to Nakuul’s reply and wrote, “Hahaha!!”

You amazing people doing so much effort deserve an applaud!!



BB14 BELONGS TO RAHUL — Disha Parmar (@disha11parmar) November 30, 2020

Also, Disha ;-p — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) November 30, 2020

Meanwhile, Rahul Vaidya proposed to Disha Parmar on the show, on her Birthday. He wrote, "Will you marry me?" After Rahul's proposal, recently Disha made a tweet hinting she has replied to the singer's proposal. Apart from that, Parmar also recently voted for Rahul when he was nominated during the week

