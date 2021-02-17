BIGG BOSS 14: Rakhi Sawant is heartbroken for THIS reason, but Aly makes her happy

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is of the most loved and celebrated personalities of television and Bollywood. The actress has come up the hard way and has struggled a lot to reach where she is today.

Rakhi was one of the contestants on Bigg Boss season 1 way back in 2006 and she was one of the strong contestants of the show.

Once again, she is back in the Bigg Boss house as a challenger and will be playing along with the present contestants.

Since her entry, she is been entertaining the audience and has marked her presence in the house.

Now the actresses were seen telling Bigg Boss that she is heartbroken as her coffee is missing and that the coffee that she had saved for her got spoilt and now it's becoming difficult for her to stay.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant wants to woo Abhinav Shukla, can't stop drooling over him)

She was also seen saying that she doesn’t want anything from the BB mall but only wants coffee as she is addicted to it.

But to her luck, Aly won Valentine’s day task and he got full excess to the BB mall and for one day was allowed to give things to the contestants.

Aly very happily gave Rakhi her coffee and the actresses were super happy and seem to be back in form.

Well, just a few days left and the contestants are trying to be cordial and happy with each other.

For more news and updates from the world of television and movie stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant wants to woo Abhinav Shukla, can't stop drooling over him)