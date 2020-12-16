Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant set to stir in more romantic-drama inside the house

MUMBAI: In the previous night’s (December 15) episode, Rakhi was seen telling Manu Punjabi and Nikki Tamboli to create a 'love angle' between them. She went up to them and told them to cook a love story which would be loved by the audience.

Meanwhile, Manu and Nikki initially refused but later, agreed to the same. They replied that they will try to do so and are open to her suggestions on how to do it more impactfully.

Later, while Rakhi was talking to Arshi Khan who was discussing with her that the housemates are scared of her since she takes away all the footage from them.

The former then referred to Nikki as Arshi’s ‘sautan’, who is trying to take Manu away from her. Arshi cleared it and said that she and Manu are just friends.

Earlier in the day, when everyone was having a conversation about Manu and Nikki, saying that something is cooking between them. Arshi had then mentioned that Manu has a girlfriend outside. And had also revealed that he is soon going to get married to her.

When Manu came to know about the discussion, he went to all and told them not to say such things on the show as it can destroy Nikki’s image. And he doesn’t want her to get defamed on the show.

Credit: Bombay Times