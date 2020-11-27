Bigg Boss 14: Read to know why inmate Rubina Dilaik had to observe a 'hunger-strike' in the house of BB 14....

MUMBAI: The recent episodes of Bigg Boss 14 have witnessed the couple of Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik facing disagreements. The couple, who have always shown their loving side to the audience and have never fought in front of the housemates have now started shouting, fighting in front of the housemates.

In the latest episode, the couple once again had differences of opinion over Jasmin Bhasin.

Rubina Dilaik had a major fight with Jasmin as they locked Nikki Tamboli in the bedroom area who was part of Jasmin's team. During the fight Rubina and Jasmin call each other names while Rubina accused Jasmin of trying to portray them as demons, Jasmin stated Rubina has the habit of playing with words and showing others in a bad light.

During one of the instances when Rubina tries to explain her point to Abhinav, she shouts at her and says that she doesn't have a brain.

Rubina even told that Abhinav is overpowering her and not letting her speak. She further says that Abhinav is protecting her while she is trying to manipulate him by her sweet talks.

Furthermore, Rubina goes on a hunger strike and doesn't eat food, even after husband Abhinav and captain Kavita asks her to break her fast.

Jasmin and Rubina, who have been friends from day one, had a major fall-out today. They even fought with each other.

