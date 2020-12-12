Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan supports Abhinav, lashes out at Kavita and her husband; Rubina breaks down!

MUMBAI: Everyone loves the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, and they wait for the weekend to see what the host Salman Khan has to say about the contestants and their game.

As we all know, Salman doesn’t follow a script. He hosts the show, guides the contestant, and tells them if they have crossed the line or if they are going wrong.

This weekend, Salman loses his cool on Kavita and her husband and on Abhinav and Rubina.

Kavita, who walked away from the show, will come as a guest along with her better half and will start putting allegations on Abhinav.

She reveals that when she knew Abhinav, he did send her some violent messages. Then, she had also warned him that she will go to the police.

( ALSO READ: Not even SRK can host 'Bigg Boss' like Salman Khan: Shehzada Dhami)

On the other hand, Abhinav replies saying that this is false and he would like to see the messages. He added that now, they will go the legal way on the show.

The actor also tells Kavita that the way she misbehaved with Rubina won't be tolerated.

At one point, Salman gets so irritated and angry that he tells both of them to keep quiet and to stop this nonsense.

He also lashes out at Kavita’s husband and tells him that he has no right to get her life in public like this.

Well, it seems like Salman was really angry about what was happening between Rubina-Abhinav and Kavita and her husband.

What do you think about this whole fight? Do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14's Toofani Senior Gauahar Khan asks Salman Khan, '‘How R U Aging Backwards?’ after seeing shirtless pics)

( VIDEO CREDIT : YOUTUBE, BOLLYWOODKNOCKOUT, VOOT, COLORS)