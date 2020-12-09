Bigg Boss 14's Toofani Senior Gauahar Khan asks Salman Khan, '‘How R U Aging Backwards?’ after seeing shirtless pics

MUMBAI: Salman Khan is the undisputed king of Bollywood and Hotness. The actor to date sets up major fitness goals for many half his age. Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan went gaga over BB host Salman's latest picture flaunting his chiseled body. Salman himself posted this picture which seems to have been clicked in a gym right after the actor’s intense workout as he sweats. Now, this picture has left Gauahar all starry-eyed and gushing over Khan, the soon-to-be-married actress on her Twitter account retweeting his picture, asked him if he is aging backward.

Followed by mentioning the actor's fit physique can give a newcomer a run for their money, without any doubt, further hoping he keeps rocking. She tweeted, “Ok how r u aging backwards???? U can give an 18 yr old a run for his existence! @BeingSalmanKhan!! Ma sha Allah ! Keep rocking !” The Dabangg actor has always promoted fitness, and also abided by it. Often seen cycling and indulging in some intense physical activity, he recently also launched his gym equipment line.

Check out Salman Khan flaunting his well-toned body and Gauahar’s tweet below-

Gauahar Khan was seen in the current season of Bigg Boss hosted by Salman Khan as one of the Toofani seniors along with Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla, setting some challenges for the housemates. She was seen in the TV reality show for two weeks. On the personal front, Gauahar Khan will be tying the knot with Zaid Darbar on December 25, 2020, she announced her wedding date by dropping a beautiful picture of them from their pre-wedding photoshoot.

Well, we couldn't agree more with the actress!

