Bigg Boss 14: Twitterati trends #ShamelessKavita after Abhinav Shukla confronts Kaushik for 'violent messages' allegations

MUMBAI: The controversies surrounding the Bigg Boss 14 house doesn't seem to end the show. The rivalry inside and outside the show is very much there and netizens don't shy away from trolling anybody who messes with their idols.

Well, soon after the promo of the upcoming episode was dropped online, RubiNav’s fans couldn’t help but slam Kavita Kaushik for gaining cheap publicity out of it, so much so that #ShamelessKavita is trending on Twitter. is A user wrote, “#ShamelessKavita I wanna ask all girls If any man sends you violent messages will you hug him. will you say I m his friends for many years. Or you will you be scared n stay away or fight with him right @Iamkavitak #AbhinavShukla We trust you #ShamelessKavita,” while another said, “#ShamelessKavita gutter mouths ...we know who is right n who is wrong ...kon publicity k lie kya kar raha hai hame pata hai hm public h .or ye sab janti h. don't cry Rubi #RubiNav.”

Also read: Birthday boy Sidharth Shukla lands in a CONTROVERSY; accused for drinking and driving and hitting a common man

A netizen called her out and said, “#ShamelessKavita Itna desperation for cheap publicity @ronnitb Did you ask her what did she mean by Friends for benefits I thought you were a sensible man when saw u on WKW #AbhinavSukla U r a gentleman n We trust you.” Slamming Kavita Kaushik another said, “I don't understand if Abhinav was sending violent messages to KK, how can a shameful person who got those violent call Abhinav as "friend" or talk normally with him? Dude, you got any sense? A GURL WOULD NEVER TALK TO SUCH GUY!! It's a false statement rumour #ShamelessKavita.”

#ShamelessKavita



I wanna ask all girls



If any man sends you violent messages will you hug him.will you say I m his friends for many years.



Or you will you be scared n stay away or fight with him right@Iamkavitak #AbhinavShukla



We trust you #ShamelessKavita — Himanshu sharma (@itsme_your_himu) December 12, 2020

#ShamelessKavita gutter mouths ...we know who is right n who is wrong ...kon publicity k lie kya kar raha hai hame pata hai hm public h .or ye sab janti h. don't cry rubi#RubiNav pic.twitter.com/AcCQuQQMdx — Im_moumibiswas (@immoumibiswas) December 12, 2020

#ShamelessKavita



Itna desperation for cheap publicity@ronnitb

Did you ask her what did she mean by Friends for benefits



I thought you were a sensible man when saw u on WKW#AbhinavSukla



U r a gentleman n We trust you — Rimi_Rahmani (@RRahmani29) December 12, 2020

For the unversed, soon after Kavita had come out of Bigg Boss house, Ronit had tweeted, “Well let me put the truth out there.. the not so gentleman we’re talking about has a severe alcohol problem and used to get pissed drunk and message KK through the night wanting to talk and meet up at all odd hours. So much so that she had to call the cops on him more than once.”

Stay tuned to this space for more updates

Credits: Spotboye