Bigg Boss 14: Woah! Big win for Rubina Dilaik as she defeats Shivangi Joshi, Surbhi Chandna, and Shraddha Arya

MUMBAI: Rubina is grabbing the headlines these days for her stint in the Bigg Boss house. Since day one, she has left her mark on the audiences and the show.

She is considered as one of the strongest contestants of the house and has become the finalist of the show. A majority of people feel that she would be the winner of the show.

The Shakti actress is one of the few contestants who have been picked on by Salman Khan almost every weekend. She has been slammed by the host but had handled the matter with a lot of dignity and poise.

Her fans are going all out to support her and have been trending her online. She had created history by breaking Asim’s record.

Rubina has also topped all the polls on who could be the potential winner of this season. Now, once again, she has topped the list of the most famous and popular TV personalities, leaving some actresses behind.

The actress is on number one position followed by Shivangi, Surbhi, and Shraddha Arya.

There are no surprises there, as right now, she is the most talked about TV personality and keeps trending on social media.

Her stint in the Bigg Boss house also got support from Bollywood divas like Bipasha Basu and Shilpa Shetty, who are rooting for her win.

Rubina had just quit the show Shakti where she was essaying the role of a transgender, for which she received a lot of applause from the audiences and won many awards as best actress.

Well, the finale is just a day away, and soon we will know whether Rubina will be the winner.

