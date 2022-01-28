Bigg Boss 15: Breaking! Zain Imam and Akshit Sukhija to grace the finale to promote their upcoming show Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan

MUMBAI: Finally, Bigg Boss 15 is coming to an end and the finale of the show will take place this weekend.

The top six finalists of the show are Nishant, Pratik, Shamita, Karan, Tejasswi, and Rashami and one of them would be declared as the winner of the show and would take the trophy home.

The grand finale will be happening on a grand scale where a lot of celebrities will be gracing the finale.

As we had reported earlier, Deepika Padukone, Siddant, ex-winners of Bigg Boss Rubina, Gauahar, Shwetha, Urvashi, and Shehnaaz Gill will be coming on the finale of the show and they might be giving a tribute to SidNazz and to Late actor Siddarth Shukla.

There will be a lot of dance performances that will take place on the show and the practice as began in the Bigg Boss house.

As per sources, Zain Imam and Akshit Sukhija will be gracing the finale of the show where there would be promoting their upcoming show Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan.

They would be having fun segments with Salman and the contestants of the show and would be talking about their show and would reveal who they are rooting for.

Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan is an upcoming show on Colors which will be telecasted from Monday at 10: 30 pm and it will be replacing Bigg Boss.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

