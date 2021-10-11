BIGG BOSS 15: Exclusive! Afsana Khan tries to brainwash Karan Kundrra against Jay Bhanushali

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss as entered its second week and the show is doing well as the contestants have connected with the audiences and is giving so much of content to the show.

Afsana Khan is doing all the possible things to come into the picture and in the eyes of the audience. Sometimes she picks up a fight with Shamita, sometimes with Karan, and the recent one with Vishal.

The singer doesn’t want to get nominated and if she does, she is finding all possible ways to get saved.

Post the Pratik and Jay spat the house as been divided into two parts where one is supporting Jay and the other Pratik.

During the live feed, one can see Afsana Khan trying to brainwash Karan Kundrra against Jay where she talks about Jay and tells that he gives so many of bad words and that too much bad ones, isn’t it good for him as she cannot stand such words.

To that Karan replied saying that there is nothing like that as in ager bad words comes out and that they beep it on television so that the audience doesn’t know the word.

Well, slowly Afsana is coming into the game and is playing as she knows she needs to be seen in order to stay in the game.

The recent fight she has had with Vishal which as hurt her the most and hence during nomination she doesn’t want to save Vishal and wants to get him nominated.

Well, seems like the game as just began and the show is going to get more interesting from here.

For more news and updates on Television, Digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.