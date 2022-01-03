Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Akansha Puri talks about Umar Riaz and Rashami Desai’s bond, reveals she loves Shamita's game, and says that Abhijeet is doing nothing but sleeping

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss finale is just a few weeks away from the finale, and the contestants are trying their best to reach the final week but still making it a boring show.

We have seen how Bigg Boss had warned the contestants that since they are canceling all the finale tasks, he will bring in such a task that would be connected to elimination and they wouldn’t be able to cancel it.

Thus, the makers have introduced four challengers who would be giving tough tasks to the contestants. Whoever fails in doing them would be nominated.

One of the challengers is none other than actress Akansha Puri.

Akanksha has carved a path for herself in the glamour world. The film and TV actress has been a part of several projects. She even acted in Madhur Bhandarkar's 2015 film Calendar Girls.

Her television project Vighnaharta Ganesha starred her as Parvathi.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about what prompted her to come on the show and her thoughts on Umar and Rashami’s relationship and on Abjijeet.

What prompted you to come on the show as a challenger?

It was amazing to begin the year with and it is most important to work on the first day of the new year. What better way than, to begin with Bigg Boss. The audience always wanted to see me on the show, and there were so many speculations about me being a part of the show. Finally, I am in the house. As a challenger, you have power, and this time, when Bigg Boss called me, the timing was perfect.

Whose game have you like so far and whom are you rooting for?

I have loved Shamita’s game so far as she plays the game in a dignified manner. Until now, the contestants were sleeping, and finally, we came in and have woken them up. Hopefully, now, they would play the game. I have already started getting comments that why was I so mean to a fan’s favourite contestant, but we had to be a bit strict as nothing was happening on the show. But yes, I love Shamita and Umar’s game. They are really playing the game well.

Post TejRan (Karan + Tejasswi), now, the audience are talking about Umar and Rashami’s relationship. What is your take on it?

I do know Rashami and Umar personally but I was surprised to see them as a pair. Good to see them together. Though I couldn’t see much of them, I hope they continue this relationship post the show.

What do you have to say about Abhijeet as a contestant on the show?

Abhijeet is doing nothing on the show. He has given zero contribution and he is only sleeping on the show. He should just come out and go to sleep. That would be best for him. I have nothing to say about his game but he needs to control himself at times.

Well, Akansha’s name has been always come up in every season, and finally, fans would get to see her for a brief period on the show.

