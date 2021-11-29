Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Crack in Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, and Umar Riaz’s friendship

MUMBAI : Tejsasswi, Karan, and Umar are three strong contestants of the show; we have seen how Teja and Karan were in the Top 5 contestants of the show whereas Umar was in the bottom six but then by doing the entertaining task he won it but the audience’s poll and got him saved from getting eliminated from the show.

Since day one, the three have been extremely close to each other and have created a very close bond and from the outside world, they give major friendship goals but seems like there is a crack in their friendship.

As Umar and Tejasswi have begun to have differences with them. During the live feed one can see a fight going on between Umar – Karan, and Tejasswi.

Teja is upset with them as Umar and Karan had done some fun stuff with the food she had hidden and she didn’t like it and took offense over it and she kept taunting both of them for it.

(ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 14: This is why Nikki Tamboli deserves to win the show )

Tejasswi was seen telling the housemates that only her and Karan’s cups are been washed the rest is left like that only, to which Umar said that it's washed because he does it, and in spite of that Teja has always insulted him in front of everyone.

Tejasswi said that she also asked forgiveness for the same. Umar then tells Karan that here many people are trying to be normal but it can’t be possible he was hinting at Teja.

The actress tells him to now push this fight any further and she follows him wherever he goes and told Teja that she should say sorry when she feels like as it needs to come out from the heart.

Well, seems like Umar is not interested to forgive Tejasswi and he is taking his time to gain the trust back.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 14: Good news for all Nikki Tamboli fans; the actress is not evicted and here is proof! )