Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Gautam Gulati, Rashami Desai, Kamya Punjabi, and Devoleena Bhattacharjee save these contestants from getting nominated for this week

MUMBAI: The Diwali celebration will continue in the Bigg Boss house with famous ex – Bigg Boss contestants would be entering the house and will be interacting with the contestants and would be giving special powers to save some contestants from getting nominated.

During the weekend we did see Katrina Kaif, Rohit Shetty, and Badshah gracing the show where they did have a fun interaction with Salman and the contestants, this will continue for the next two episodes.

In today’s episode, one would see Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati, Bigg Boss 7 and 13 contestants Kamya, Devoleena, and Rashami Desai would be coming on the show and would give their insight to the contestants of the show.

Rashami would be seen telling Tejasswi that she needs to up her game, Gautam would tell Jay that he needs to speak less and do more, Devoleena will show Vishal the mirror and tell him that how the same things he goes and tells every person at one point he also misbehaves with her.

Bigg Boss would give the four the power of saving someone from the nominations for this week.

Rashami Desai saved Vishal Kotian

Gautam Gulati saved Tejasswi Prakash

Kamya Punjabi saved Karan Kundrra

Devoleena saved Jay Bhanushali

The housemates feel more celebrity would be coming to the house and would save more people because currently only four are saved by then the gong gets ring and they feel that this is over and the rest of the housemates get nominated for this week.

They would be an entry of wild card entries, reports suggest that Raqesh and Neha would be entering the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

