Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Govinda and Remo D'Souza to be seen on Weekend Ka Vaar episode

MUMBAI: The Weekend Ka Vaar episode has arrived and the host Salman Khan is all set to take on the contestants for their behaviour for this week.

We have seen a huge change in the game this season where from the Bottom 6 contestants, contestants were eliminated from the show, which shocked the audiences, and then the new wild card entries were introduced.

It’s been almost two weeks since the wild cards have entered the show and changed the whole dynamics of the show.

This week we did see a lot of fights happening in the house and the ones were with Devoleena where the actress has had fights with each and every housemate on the show.

One also did see how Rashami and Devoleena’s friendship crumbled down and the two have ended their friendship on the show.

As we have seen during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode how celebrities come on the show and interact with the contestants and have fun segments with Salman Khan.

As per sources, Bollywood mega superstar Govinda and ace choreographer Remo D'Souza will be gracing the show.

Govinda will be coming on the show to promote “Govinda Royalles” and the purpose of Remo is still unknown.

They would be having fun segments with Salman Khan where Govinda and the host will be reliving the days of their movie “Partner” and they might even enter the house and interact with the contestants.

Well, it will be interesting to see who would be eliminated from the show and whom Salman would shout at and praise.

