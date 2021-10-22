BIGG BOSS 15: Exclusive! Pratik Sehajpal’s sister Prerna takes a stand for her brother lashes out at Karan Kundrra for his violent behavior against him

MUMBAI: Pratik Sehajpal rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss OTT and since then he making headlines outside and inside of the house.

If one remembers Pratik on day one in the Bigg Boss OTT became the topic of discussion in house and the same repeated in Bigg Boss 15.

Currently, he is locked in the Bigg Boss house where he is playing the game all alone as the entire house is against him baring Nishant who is supporting him unconditionally and is standing by his side.

The young lad always gives his hundred percent in the task and tries to win it by hook or by crook. In the recent task of the money currency Pratik tried to destroy Karan’s papers and thus in return Karan unknowingly pinned Pratik down but luckily by God’s grace he didn’t get hurt.

Now Pratik has always mentioned that his mother and sister have been his biggest strength and it’s only because of them he has reached over here.

Pratik’s sister has taken on to social media and condemned the act of Karan Kundrra getting violent with her brother and said that she is scared that her brother shouldn’t get injured as the entire house is against him.

Prerna shared the video of Karan getting violent with Pratik and captioned it saying “Is this what so-called Mentors of reality shows do? Very bit of live feed, Pratik not even once disrespected him. Taking away things and spoiling things were a part of the Task but I didn’t know that hurting someone was also a part of the task!”

She further said, “Like I have nothing against anyone but after watching this I have been getting chills that what if my brother would have got hurt because this is not dangal happening and this happened on a concrete floor!”

In the end, she says “I mean what justification can anyone give about this? No one is stopping him which can lead to an even worse situation than this and today it was Pratik tomorrow it could be anyone!”

Prerna as sternly said that she stands against such violence. She requested someone to go and tell Karan that this is not allowed and he shouldn’t be repeating it again and she would have taken the stand for anyone else too if they were in Pratik’s place. What’s wrong is wrong!

Well, the netizens are divided about what Karan did to Pratik, and it's one of the happening topics that is been discussed on social media platforms.

