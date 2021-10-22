Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! What’s brewing between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash as they talk about being in a relationship

MUMBAI: In many of the seasons of Bigg Boss, the audiences have witnessed love stories blossoming in the house, where at times best friends turn lovers in the house.

One such friendship is of Tejasswi and Karan where the two give major friendship goals and are standing by each other no matter what.

In the previous episode, we have seen how Tejasswi told Karan that she will be by his side and will take care of him even more especially when he is angry and she advised him not to get affected by everything that’s happening in the house.

The audience is loving this new pair and their game and they have been discussed outside the house.

During the live feed, Tejasswi and Karan were seen discussing relationships.

Where Tejasswi asked Karan does he trust himself in a relationship? To which the actor said that he has backed out of relationships as at one point he doesn’t know what to do and he gets lost in the relationship.

Well, post this conversation the housemates have begun to speculate that there could be something brewing between the two and so have the netizens.

The two since the initial days have been very close to each other and have each other’s support and back.

The two as a pair is been loved by the audiences.

What do you think is Tejasswi and Karan falling in love or this is just pure friendship?

Do let us know in the comments below.

